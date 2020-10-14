Orangesoft

Recordeon

Orangesoft
Orangesoft
  • Save
Recordeon design calls record mobile application ui ux mobile app
Download color palette

Hey guys!

This is Recordeon, an easy-to-use and handy app for recording your business and private calls. 📞

All audio files are stored in unlimited cloud storage. Records can be played, grouped, deleted, exported to a computer, and sent to friends and colleagues in any convenient way.

Show love ❤️ press "L".

Clutch | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter

---
Send us a message and say hello@orangesoft.co 📩
We're open to new projects!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 14, 2020
Orangesoft
Orangesoft
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Orangesoft

View profile
    • Like