Futured Dribbble meetup Brno

This year, we´ve wanted to host a dribbble event at our HQ in Brno.

Main idea was to create something original in the sea of dribbble meetup visuals. I have ended up creating custom basket ball in Cinema 4D and shading and rendering it with Octane Renderer. Final compositing was done in After Effects through adjusting EXR output.

It was quite fun project and I´ll post more visuals from this event here! Stay tuned

