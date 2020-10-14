Estaro – Dark-mode – Task Management App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys 🏀, here is Dark mode version for Estaro - A task management app concept I made before. Check this link for the Estaro light version.
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW
Illustration credit @Alzea Arafat – Thanks for sharing these awesome illustrations with the community, I appreciate it.