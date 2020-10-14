Task Management Tool Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Yo, friends! Really wanna share with you this design for a task manager app 😎

📝 On the left screen you can see a page with all projects, tasks and events. Users can add tags to easily navigate between their projects. Plus, here users can add quick notes and send voice messages to themselves. Users can listen to the voice messages later or convert them into text.

🗂 On the right screen you can see a page with a project. Here users can see the participants, the progress and the project hours. The project is divided into phases: development, design and testing.

🖼 The interface is mostly light, but we highlighted the core elements with bright and lively colors.

📲 Managing projects has never been easier. Just open the app and do it!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

