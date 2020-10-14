Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Task Management Tool Design

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Management Tool Design team projects managment tool task management task manager task list task startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Task Management Tool Design team projects managment tool task management task manager task list task startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. врибл.png
  2. вкши.png
  3. CTA.mp4

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Yo, friends! Really wanna share with you this design for a task manager app 😎

📝 On the left screen you can see a page with all projects, tasks and events. Users can add tags to easily navigate between their projects. Plus, here users can add quick notes and send voice messages to themselves. Users can listen to the voice messages later or convert them into text.

🗂 On the right screen you can see a page with a project. Here users can see the participants, the progress and the project hours. The project is divided into phases: development, design and testing.

🖼 The interface is mostly light, but we highlighted the core elements with bright and lively colors.

📲 Managing projects has never been easier. Just open the app and do it!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Eb62aae08eb725a0cac34efa6341c3c7
Rebound of
Task Management App Design
By Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like