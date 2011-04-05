Miroslav Vujovic Graforidza

Rebranded logo for Gmail. The mark contains letters G and M and the envelope as the symbol of mail (which can also be interpreted as a symbol of approval - check mark).

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
