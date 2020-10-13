Asif Haque

Happy Faces

Happy Faces design minimal asifhaque07 couple portrait cartoon illustration minimalist portrait vector illustration art illustration cartoon flat art 2d art portrait couplegoals couple illustration
This was a commissioned work. I loved this one for their energy, the connection between them. So lively and wholesome.

