Cesar Figueroa

On The iPhone

Cesar Figueroa
Cesar Figueroa
  • Save
On The iPhone media queries palatino groove iphone fluid helvetica neue
Download color palette

I'm loving media queries more and more every day. That and the fact that the iPhone 4 comes with Palatino! Using border-style: groove; to simulate double border.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Cesar Figueroa
Cesar Figueroa

More by Cesar Figueroa

View profile
    • Like