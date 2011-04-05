John Peele

Wireframe sketches

Wireframe sketches wireframe sketch pencil paper grid zebra mechanical
I am continually surprised by how my creativity is increased when I begin by sketching first. The computer has been confining me lately and I need to break free! Fly away birdy, fly away...

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
A Product Designer - looking for what's next... 👋🏼
