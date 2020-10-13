Hey friends!

This is the MerryKitchen app created for amateurs and professionals to exchange recipes and share cooking tips.

The app allows you to view a range of step-by-step recipes and exchange them with the public. All users have an opportunity to like, comment, add recipes to favorites, and subscribe to chosen authors.

Read The Case Study Of This Project 🍎

Show love ❤️ press "L".

Clutch | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter

---

Send us a message and say hello@orangesoft.co 📩

We're open to new projects!