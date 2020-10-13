🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends!
This is the MerryKitchen app created for amateurs and professionals to exchange recipes and share cooking tips.
The app allows you to view a range of step-by-step recipes and exchange them with the public. All users have an opportunity to like, comment, add recipes to favorites, and subscribe to chosen authors.
Read The Case Study Of This Project 🍎
Show love ❤️ press "L".
Clutch | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter
---
Send us a message and say hello@orangesoft.co 📩
We're open to new projects!