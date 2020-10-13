Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MerryKitchen

MerryKitchen app design social mobile application kitchen cooking app ui ux mobile app
Hey friends!

This is the MerryKitchen app created for amateurs and professionals to exchange recipes and share cooking tips.

The app allows you to view a range of step-by-step recipes and exchange them with the public. All users have an opportunity to like, comment, add recipes to favorites, and subscribe to chosen authors.

Read The Case Study Of This Project 🍎

---
Posted on Oct 13, 2020
