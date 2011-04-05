Alex Valdivia

A mockery out of Chuck

A mockery out of Chuck poster flyer music illustrator
Disclaimer reads:
"We were forced to use only Chuck Norris’ sillhouette because Illustrator couldn’t handle the actual photo. In other words, it kicked its ass. You call it resolution or RAM, we call it ROUNDHOUSE! "

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
