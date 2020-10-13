Rita Queirós

ui case study e-commerce app design mobile app
Hi there everyone 👋

This project was designed following the course " Complete Web & Mobile Designer in 2020 - UI/UX, Figma + more".
I was challenged to design an e-commerce mobile application for users to browse and purchase all kinds of products.

I had lots of fun doing this challenge!

I hope you like it 😊
Please, let me know what you think in the comments 💬

Full project 👇🏻
Have a great day 😊

Posted on Oct 13, 2020
