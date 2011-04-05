Matt Graham

Colored Buttons

Designed up a few 3D'ish buttons but client rejected them, so they'll sit in a 'what to do with these' folder. Good learning though. PSD available here: http://gr4m.com/ijwljt Now click like and pass these on.

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
