Key Visual - Cleantech

Hello guys😁
here is a key visual tath we prepared for one of our clients.
Cleantech is a polish car cosmetics manufacture. In Key Visual we wanted to show the cleanliness by complex water graphic symbol and keep the rest of the composition simple, without any extra colors and graphic elements.🌊🌊
Let us know what you think about it
Peace🤙
-----
