The Soulless

The Soulless
Not had a chance to do an angry metal band site in agggggeessssssssssss. Been fun so far and they are good dudes (and my friends).

If anyone is aware of the UK metal scene, The Soulless are ex-Ignominious Incarceration.

*Scary looking dude and logo not by moi

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
