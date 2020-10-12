Roz Cashman

Paul Cauthen Badge Design

Paul Cauthen Badge Design branding trucker hat lightning texas badge typography logotype brand logo
This patch design for country artist Paul Cauthen is inspired by vintage trucker hats and beer logo typography. The lightning bolt is a theme throughout Paul Cauthen's merch.

Posted on Oct 12, 2020
