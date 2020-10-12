Vibrant Studio alternative logo

Hi!

This is one of the logo options for Vibrant Studio.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.

Привет!

Это один из вариантов логотипа для Vibrant Studio.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.