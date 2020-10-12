Slava Antipov

Vibrant Studio alternative logo

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov
  • Save
Vibrant Studio alternative logo antipslava modern logo graphic design gradient logomark brandmark lettermark v logo letter v brand identity geometric colorful логотип лого branding typographic logo typography logo vector graphics creative
Download color palette

Hi!
This is one of the logo options for Vibrant Studio.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

 
Привет!
Это один из вариантов логотипа для Vibrant Studio.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov

More by Slava Antipov

View profile
    • Like