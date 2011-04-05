Adrián Pérez

Six Word Story Every Day

Adrián Pérez
Adrián Pérez
  • Save
Six Word Story Every Day lettering brush
Download color palette

Finally my little contribution was posted at http://sixwordstoryeveryday.com/1266608/460 I hope you like!

0293fdb84b0c577d06dcbf01fcc63fae
Rebound of
1/2 sketch for Six Word Story Every Day
By Adrián Pérez
View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Adrián Pérez
Adrián Pérez

More by Adrián Pérez

View profile
    • Like