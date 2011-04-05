Manik Rathee

Award Site Redesign

Manik Rathee
Manik Rathee
  • Save
Award Site Redesign typography typekit award redesign
Download color palette

Redesign is now live: www.indysbestandbrightest.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Manik Rathee
Manik Rathee

More by Manik Rathee

View profile
    • Like