Brian Leach

Flolab logo v.2, revised

Brian Leach
Brian Leach
  • Save
Flolab logo v.2, revised flolab logo branding
Download color palette

Some little revisions to the type and factory graphic.

0f9894d5654183828797dcc603096106
Rebound of
Flolab logo v.2
By Brian Leach
View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Brian Leach
Brian Leach

More by Brian Leach

View profile
    • Like