Medical Dashboard App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How’s it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot: a design for an app that helps you take your medication on time. 👋
This is a medical app for monitoring the progress of treatment. Users can note in calendar when they take medicine and learn about medications and diseases.
💊 On the first screen there’s a reminder about medications the user has to take. On the second screen there are medical articles.
🔷 The primary color is white because it represents purity and sterility. It’s complemented by cold shades of blue and green to make users feel calm and relaxed.
👩⚕️ This app helps users stay healthy and make sure they don’t miss anything important about their treatment.
Created by Purrweb Team
