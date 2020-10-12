Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Medical Dashboard App Design

Medical Dashboard App Design
Medical Dashboard App Design dashboad medicine medical healthcare health online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot: a design for an app that helps you take your medication on time. 👋

This is a medical app for monitoring the progress of treatment. Users can note in calendar when they take medicine and learn about medications and diseases.

💊 On the first screen there’s a reminder about medications the user has to take. On the second screen there are medical articles.

🔷 The primary color is white because it represents purity and sterility. It’s complemented by cold shades of blue and green to make users feel calm and relaxed.

👩‍⚕️ This app helps users stay healthy and make sure they don’t miss anything important about their treatment.

