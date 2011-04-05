Marie Bergeron

Happy Easter f*ckers

Happy Easter f*ckers cartoon sketch grey black white digital
I did that one at 4 this morning lol...Wanted to clear my mind that's all. I just got a good idea for a t-shirt tho...it shall be on the side for now.
full: http://cl.ly/1C2V1c050z2v23031S13

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
