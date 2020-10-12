Lora Staneva

Digital Wallet App

Digital Wallet App wallet app swipe finance app digital wallet ux ui daily ui dailyui daily 100 challenge credit card adobe xd
This is part of my project: 100 Design Challenges with Adobe XD - everyday I worked on a different small challenge. With each project I tried to improve my knowledge on color theory, hierarchy, prototyping, transitions, animations, etc.
Here you can see my Day 18 - I designed swiping interaction for a digital wallet holding several payment methods. The user can swipe through or drag and choose which card to use.

    • Like