Great icons sale

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
And you don't have such icons either ;)
They cost $64, now get them for $16
Try for Free and Buy!
and you can complement this set with excellent Food icons, with the same discount
64 amazing Fruits and Vegetables Icons