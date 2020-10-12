Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Alex Martynov

Great icons sale

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
Great icons sale icon set eat delivery menu cafe restaurant bar ui icons vector iconography figma handmade cartoon food icondesign

Food Icons Set

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Food Icons Set
Download color palette

Food Icons Set

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Food Icons Set

And you don't have such icons either ;)

They cost $64, now get them for $16

Try for Free and Buy!

and you can complement this set with excellent Food icons, with the same discount

64 amazing Fruits and Vegetables Icons

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Create custom icons
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like