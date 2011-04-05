Giovanni DiFeterici

The Next Step

character art illustration painting digital painting robot android
Snippet from an unfinished painting. I've been doing detailed character studies for a graphic novel. It got put on the back burner for a year or so but I'm trying to get back into it. I'll put up more of the character studies later.

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
