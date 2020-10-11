Raptor Supplies - Website Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Raptor Supplies is a B2B e-commerce platform that provides US manufactured industrial parts to businesses worldwide.
We have tried to solve the problem of low conversion rate, lack of trustworthy appearance, and have focused more on the brand mission and messaging. The above visual design was developed by the mood board "Trustworthy".
Illustrations by the talented Tarun Yogi
Agency - Onething Design Studio