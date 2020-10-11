Ankur Sarkar

Raptor Supplies - Website Redesign

Raptor Supplies - Website Redesign
Hello everyone,

Raptor Supplies is a B2B e-commerce platform that provides US manufactured industrial parts to businesses worldwide.

We have tried to solve the problem of low conversion rate, lack of trustworthy appearance, and have focused more on the brand mission and messaging. The above visual design was developed by the mood board "Trustworthy".

Illustrations by the talented Tarun Yogi

Agency - Onething Design Studio

