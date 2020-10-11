Landing page | Lightroom presets

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey fellow 👋
Landing page for the Rotterdam photographer, the service which sells presets for lightroom, the main goal makes the landing page look dynamic and colorful.
Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com