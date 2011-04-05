Ty Wilkins

Real Men Real Heroes

Real Men Real Heroes is a nationally recognized Wichita based not-for-profit organization aimed at training men to be mentors and role models for youth. The symbol of a lion was selected after exploring several other metaphors for heroism. The lettering for "HEROES" is custom.

