Brand Identity Collateral

Developed and built the most common pieces of brand collateral that you would need for your business or client: business cards, letterhead, and envelopes. Using the fictional graphic design firm, Red 30.

From scratch, using Adobe InDesign along with some supporting help from Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/102996371/Brand-Identity-Collateral

Исходя из особенностей и нужд фиктивной компании, занимающейся графическим дизайном, был разработан дизайн и фирменный стиль компании. А именно визитки, бланки, конверты - в нескольких вариантах. Бланки и конверты можно распечатать на офисном принтере.

В этом проекте использовались программы Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop и Adobe Illustrator.