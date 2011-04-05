Anatomy of Photoshop Design cover

Working on the site design for my personal project, Anatomy Of Photoshop Design. Changed it's name because I felt it was needed. The PDF will be a helpful set of tutorials and information about designing for the web and mobile devices. As well as a few freelancing tips and such thrown in. The target audience of course will be beginners, new designers and anyone who fancies learning the differences in methods for design on mobile devices and websites, from the photoshop side of things.

Branding will remain the same despite the slight name change (predators and insects amongst the imagery of the pdf). I've already shown you all a snap of those previously.

Release very soon, I'm taking a short break from working on this to concentrate on client work for now.