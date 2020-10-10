Dance Poster Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I am a professional graphic designer and have vast experience in designing, my expertise in vector graphics, thematic birthday/wedding parties, Flyer, Poster, Newsletter & much more Not risky, nothing to say just try my expertise.
Dance Poster
Requirements: A4 Size Flyer Design.
Mockup: Free Download From Google.
Features
■ CMYK Color Mode ■ 300 PPI ■ Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop ■ 0.125 Bleed ■ Easily Editable ■ High Quality, Modern & Trendy Design.
Hey There, don't feel any hesitation to communicate with us. We are always there for you & If you like it than don't forget to hit the APPRECIATE button also share your valuable thoughts on comment below. For more details & order similar work, Please contact :
Email:ferozmahmudzaki@gmail.com