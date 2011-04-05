Alexander Danling

Owls

Alexander Danling
Alexander Danling
Owls owl logo
I think your owl is perfect as it is, love the integration of the mountains.

Just had a few ideas I had to quickly try out. Who knows, maby you get some more ideas out of it :)

Nice work as always, love your logos!

Rebound of
Owl / Mountain Logo
By Sean Farrell
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Alexander Danling
Alexander Danling

