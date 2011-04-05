Baxter Orr

An Ode to My Life. WTF.

An Ode to My Life. WTF.
I just accepted a Designer position with an agency in Fort Wayne, this will be my 3rd move in 6 months, I am very excited but my life has been a scattershot to say the least. I thought I would design a seal/commemorative plate to mark this point in my life.

Larger Version Here:
http://twitpic.com/4h9sh3

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
