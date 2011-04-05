Chris Spooner

Skull & Crossed Pistons Illustration

Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner
  • Save
Skull & Crossed Pistons Illustration skull pistons illustration vector
Download color palette

Preview of the illustration I've put together for an upcoming Blog.SpoonGraphics tutorial. I think it would look right at home as a sticker on the tank of my Harley... Except I don't have one :-(

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner

More by Chris Spooner

View profile
    • Like