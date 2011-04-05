WP Theme - Video Post Full width

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
New rebound for the same project.
This time you can see a little screenshot (reduced to 400x300px) showing you the way all the videos are going to be shown in the blog.
Every blog post will display the main video in full width mode (940px each video).
In my opinion the videos and images needs to be shown big using all the width that has this layout.
This project runs on Wordpress using Post-Formats feature.
This view is taken from Safari browser.
You can view the partial screenshot in real size.
Credits:
- vimeo image from Jordi Parra's video on http://vimeo.com/21387481
- bottom photo from Joan Gomez