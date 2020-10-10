Max Burnside

FlooringStores - Case Study Cover Image

Max Burnside
Max Burnside
Hire Me
  • Save
FlooringStores - Case Study Cover Image cloud track signal antenna beacon ecommerce floor tile flooring funnel sales leads illustration logo ux ui submit form billboard store truck
Download color palette

Updated color scheme version of the illustration that's used as a cover/hero image on the marketing site for the FlooringStores.com case study.

Check out the live version here.

115103e077430bd521d46f341e9a18b4
Rebound of
FlooringStores Logo Illustrations
By Max Burnside
Max Burnside
Max Burnside
Designing in vectors, displaying in pixels.
Hire Me

More by Max Burnside

View profile
    • Like