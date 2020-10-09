Recruiting platform product design

Product design for Hallo, I worked with the hallo team to flush out new ideas for their product directions, build a new set of components to the platform, etc.

Hallo helps your company engage with the next generation of talent while learning valuable data-driven insights about your brand.

See the product here: https://app.hallothere.io/home

Check out the attachment for full mockup

