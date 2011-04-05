Monome Arc

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I saw this last night (http://vimeo.com/21596928) and I thought it would be cool to create it in Photoshop. Why I made it and why in this iPhone icon style? No idea but it's a good practice exercise. :-P
This is something quick and not happy with the LEDs and some other stuff. I'll work on it later and maybe release it as an icon.
Big size: http://cl.ly/1y050d352F0R2L3E2S3J