Monome Arc

I saw this last night (http://vimeo.com/21596928) and I thought it would be cool to create it in Photoshop. Why I made it and why in this iPhone icon style? No idea but it's a good practice exercise. :-P

This is something quick and not happy with the LEDs and some other stuff. I'll work on it later and maybe release it as an icon.

Big size: http://cl.ly/1y050d352F0R2L3E2S3J