Swipe for filters drill down

Liked the google apps new swipe to filter - wondered if it would work to drill down to a second level. First level has (still visible) icons on left and labels, tap to slide out second level options. Thinking is it would allow user then to tap on the icons to continue filtering search without having to go back.

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
