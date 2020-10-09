Shashwat Singh Raghav

Bear

Shashwat Singh Raghav
Shashwat Singh Raghav
  • Save
Bear logo illustration
Download color palette

Bear illustration using Inkscape.
-
Follow me on Behance | LinkedIn | Dribbble
More about me on Portfolio

drawing1.svg
60 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2020
Shashwat Singh Raghav
Shashwat Singh Raghav

More by Shashwat Singh Raghav

View profile
    • Like