Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jean Goode

Baekhyun Illustration

Jean Goode
Jean Goode
Hire Me
  • Save
Baekhyun Illustration illustration
Download color palette

Personal work, but I do offer portrait illustrations as well. Here's one of Baekhyun from the groups EXO and SuperM.

More examples on my website: https://jeangoode.com/play.html

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2020
Jean Goode
Jean Goode
Hey! I'm a Freelance Graphic Designer based in NYC.
Hire Me

More by Jean Goode

View profile
    • Like