Redesign ❘ Waffer Packaging

This is part of a redesign challenge I created to rethink packagings of well-known peruvian products.

Tuyo kinda translates to (Yours) and if you separate "tu" and "yo" means "You" and "Me"

The original packaging is quite simple actually, but i figured I could play with the simplicity of the design and the words to express different relationships.

1. The first one is a "healthy" one, I believe

2. A distant one

3 & 4. Would not recommend

