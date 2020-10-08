Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Malu Romero

Redesign ❘ Waffer Packaging

Malu Romero
Malu Romero
Redesign ❘ Waffer Packaging hand drawn package design sweets peruvian packaging design packaging illustration illustrator peru
This is part of a redesign challenge I created to rethink packagings of well-known peruvian products.

Tuyo kinda translates to (Yours) and if you separate "tu" and "yo" means "You" and "Me"

The original packaging is quite simple actually, but i figured I could play with the simplicity of the design and the words to express different relationships.

1. The first one is a "healthy" one, I believe
2. A distant one
3 & 4. Would not recommend

You can check the whole series on my site
https://maluromero.squarespace.com/personalprojects/catorce-empaques
(its in spanish until i get the time to translate it :) )

Malu Romero
Malu Romero
UX Designer and illustrator based in Lima,Perú
