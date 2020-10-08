Malu Romero

Redesign ❘ Kitchen Products

Redesign ❘ Kitchen Products illustrations packagedesign milk packaging illustration doodle peru
This is part of a redesign challenge I created to rethink packagings of well-known peruvian products.

These four items where on my kitchen at the time and I said (again): Why not.
-

You can check the whole series on my site
https://maluromero.squarespace.com/personalprojects/catorce-empaques
(its in spanish until i get the time to translate it :) )

Posted on Oct 8, 2020
UX Designer and illustrator based in Lima,Perú
