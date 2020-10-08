Malu Romero

Redesign ❘ Animalitos Packaging

Redesign ❘ Animalitos Packaging icon packaging design doodle lima peru illustration packaging cookies
This is part of a redesign challenge I created to redesign packagings of well-known peruvian products.

This cookie has different animals cutter cookies inside, from horses-shaped cookies to dolphin-shaped ones. Is called "Animalitos" (Animals)
I figured why not create a human-shaped cookie in the center of the packaging.
Since we are in the end, animals as well.

-

You can check the whole series on my site
https://maluromero.squarespace.com/personalprojects/catorce-empaques
(its in spanish until i get the time to translate it :) )

Posted on Oct 8, 2020
