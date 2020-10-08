Redesign ❘ Animalitos Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2/?
This is part of a redesign challenge I created to redesign packagings of well-known peruvian products.
This cookie has different animals cutter cookies inside, from horses-shaped cookies to dolphin-shaped ones. Is called "Animalitos" (Animals)
I figured why not create a human-shaped cookie in the center of the packaging.
Since we are in the end, animals as well.
-
You can check the whole series on my site
https://maluromero.squarespace.com/personalprojects/catorce-empaques
(its in spanish until i get the time to translate it :) )