Redesign ❘ Animalitos Packaging

This is part of a redesign challenge I created to redesign packagings of well-known peruvian products.

This cookie has different animals cutter cookies inside, from horses-shaped cookies to dolphin-shaped ones. Is called "Animalitos" (Animals)

I figured why not create a human-shaped cookie in the center of the packaging.

Since we are in the end, animals as well.

You can check the whole series on my site

https://maluromero.squarespace.com/personalprojects/catorce-empaques

(its in spanish until i get the time to translate it :) )