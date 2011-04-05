Micah Lindenberger

Giraffe Logo 2

Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
  • Save
Giraffe Logo 2 micahburger micahmicahdesign giraffe vector character
Download color palette

Hand-drawn style logo for Giraffe. Wanted the "f" to be tall..kinda like...a giraffe

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Micah Lindenberger

View profile
    • Like