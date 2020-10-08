Project App

David Felipe V

Hello my dear friends,

I present some screens of an app design to search for profiles, create tasks and follow the work process of each one in order to control how the project is going.

Only for fun

If you want to see better the faces of the profiles:
https://amritpaldesign.com/toy-faces

