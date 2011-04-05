Andy Rutledge

Equal Justice vs. Social Justice

Andy Rutledge
Andy Rutledge
Equal Justice vs. Social Justice
Working on a project comparing the USA's equal justice under the law with the leftist ideal of "social justice." This is a crop of an early poster. The full version can be seen here http://andyrutledge.com/justice/equal_social_vertical.png

Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Andy Rutledge
Andy Rutledge

