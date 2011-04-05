Andy Rossi

You did it!

Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi
  • Save
You did it! game ipad
Download color palette

The completion screen for the iPad matching game I was working on: "Two by Two" for A Modern Eden.

Check it here

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2011
Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi

More by Andy Rossi

View profile
    • Like