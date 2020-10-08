Vibrant Studio logo

Hi!

Recently completed the development of a logo for the young design studio Vibrant Studio.

Their main profile is interface design.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.

Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:

Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com



Привет!

Совсем недавно завершил разработку логотипа для молодой дизайн студии Vibrant Studio.

Их основной профиль дизайн интерфейсов.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.