Vibrant Studio logo

Hi!
Recently completed the development of a logo for the young design studio Vibrant Studio.
Their main profile is interface design.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

 
Привет!
Совсем недавно завершил разработку логотипа для молодой дизайн студии Vibrant Studio.
Их основной профиль дизайн интерфейсов.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

