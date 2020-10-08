Hi Guys!

Today, I will be sharing a new free PSD web template for Personal Trainer and Fitness Enthusiasts. Free Personal Trainer Web Design PSD Template includes 7 complete pages - Trainers.psd, Testimonial.psd, Services.psd, Our Gallery.psd, Home.psd, Contact.psd and About Us.psd. Each page contains fully editable files, grouped in layers and named properly so you can easily change and modify each web element with your own preferred style and design. This template is perfect for Gyms Instructors, Sports Shop, Personal Coaches, Fitness Training Centers, Diet, Nutrition & Sports Clubs, and all other related Fitness Industries.

You can download the FREE PSDs here.

Hope this free PSD resource could be useful to all especially to newbie web designers who are still learning Web Design. This template is totally free to use for your next website project.