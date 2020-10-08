Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

Speakofy Mobile App

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Speakofy Mobile App voice command article page camera app ux flat design clean ui uidesigner skeak app speech app uiux ux design uidesign design ui mobile application mobile app mobile ui mobile mobile design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Just send the design hands off to the development for the upcoming 'Speakofy' app. As we now have more interest in the voice command to perform actions, the app does the right job in that scope. The design aim is pretty straightforward to show less and valuable information so that the user doesn't distract and can listen to their favorite articles while driving.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like