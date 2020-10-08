Speakofy Mobile App

Hi Dribbblers,

Just send the design hands off to the development for the upcoming 'Speakofy' app. As we now have more interest in the voice command to perform actions, the app does the right job in that scope. The design aim is pretty straightforward to show less and valuable information so that the user doesn't distract and can listen to their favorite articles while driving.

I hope you guys like it.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!

Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook